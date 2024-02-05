Jemison racked up six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks over 23 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 loss to Boston.

With Jaren Jackson (hip), Xavier Tillman (knee), Santi Aldama (lower body) and other frontcourt members sidelined, Jemison drew his first career start. Aside from the two blocks, Jemison's production was modest, and he played the fewest minutes of the eight Grizzlies who saw action versus Boston. If the aforementioned trio of centers remains sidelined, Jemison may get another 10-day deal from Memphis, but he doesn't need to be on fantasy radars yet.