Jemison registered 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 108-90 win over Detroit.

Jemison started for the second consecutive game, and the former UAB standout delivered one of his best outings of the season Friday, posting his first double-double while notching a career-high mark in rebounds. Jemison is expected to remain in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers in case Santi Aldama (foot) or Jaren Jackson (quadriceps) end up being ruled out.