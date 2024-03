The Grizzlies assigned Jemison to the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Wednesday.

Jemison has started in each of his last three NBA appearances but continues to split time with the Grizzlies and the Hustle. The 23-year-old big man is approaching his limit of active games allotted with the Grizzlies as a two-way player, but on the occasions that he's active, expect him to be included in the rotation.