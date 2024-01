Jemison signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Jemison's 10-day contract with the Wizards just expired, so the Grizzlies moved pretty quickly here to add some much-needed depth. Jemison has spent most of his time this season with Birmingham in the G League where he averaged 12.9 points and 11.9 rebounds.