Jemison is in the starting lineup Wednesday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Jemison will replace Santi Aldama (foot), who was ruled out just before tipoff Wednesday. jemison is averaging 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 27.0 minutes across his previous five starting appearances.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Trey Jemison: Back in rotation Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Trey Jemison: Not starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Trey Jemison: Drops career-high 24 points•
-
Grizzlies' Trey Jemison: Starting against Washington•
-
Grizzlies' Trey Jemison: Offers little in return•
-
Grizzlies' Trey Jemison: Headed to G League•