Jemison racked up 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 102-87 loss to the Spurs.

Jemison had yet another strong showing for a Memphis team ravaged by injuries. Through four appearances in April, Jemison has compiled averages of 10.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.5 minutes.