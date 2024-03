Jemison finished Friday's 99-92 loss to Atlanta with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes.

Jemison returned to action Friday, failing to produce anything of note. He has been in and out of the rotation over the past month, playing in four of the past 10 games. On a team that has no motivation whatsoever, Jemison simply cannot be trusted as a reliable fantasy asset.