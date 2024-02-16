Jemison is starting Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Jemison will get an opportunity to start at center with Jaren Jackson (quadriceps) out of commission. This marks Jemison's third start of the season, with his last dating back to Feb. 6 against the Knicks.
