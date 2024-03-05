Jemison produced 10 points (5-6 FG), seven rebounds and one block across 19 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 106-102 victory over Brooklyn.

Jemison has started in his last three appearances for the Grizzlies, but it's also worth noting he hasn't played in four of the team's six games since the end of the All-Star break. The lack of an established role hurts his upside, though Jemison can be an effective two-way asset for the Grizzlies if given enough minutes. Until the minutes are there on a consistent basis, however, it's better to leave Jemison on the wire regardless of the format.