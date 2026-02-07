This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Available to play
Jerome (calf) is available for Saturday's game against Portland.
Jerome is back in the mix after getting a maintenance day Friday on the front end of the back-to-back set. The Grizzlies are very thin Saturday and Jerome offers plenty of streaming upside for this contest.