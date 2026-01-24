Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Friday that Jerome (calf) is likely to make his season debut within 1-to-2 weeks, Jonah Dylan of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

After inking a two-year, $18 million deal with Memphis in the offseason, Jerome has yet to make his Grizzlies debut while he works his way back from the high-grade right calf strain he sustained late in the preseason. According to Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal, Iisalo said that Jerome has resumed taking part in 5-on-5 work in practices, and assuming the veteran guard experiences no setbacks while building up over the next week or two, he'll get the green light to play in games. With the Grizzlies announcing Saturday that Ja Morant (elbow) will be out at least three weeks before being re-evaluated, Jerome could be called upon to handle a prominent role in the Memphis backcourt right away upon gaining clearance.