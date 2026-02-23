This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Dealing with illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jerome (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.
Jerome was a late addition to the injury report, and that's usually not a great sign in fantasy hoops. If Jerome is unable to shake this questionable tag, the Grizzlies could lean heavily on Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer.