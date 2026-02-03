Jerome logged 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes during the Grizzlies' 137-128 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

The Grizzlies stuck to Jerome's 20-minute restriction while the seventh-year guard continues to work on his conditioning after missing 46 games due to a calf strain. Even in his limited playing time, Jerome was one of the more productive players on the court Monday, leading the Grizzlies in assists while finishing second in points behind Jaren Jackson (30). Jerome's fantasy ceiling will be naturally lower while operating on a minutes limit and will take a significant hit once Ja Morant (elbow) returns, but the former's efficiency makes him an intriguing waiver wire addition where available.