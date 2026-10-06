Jerome registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and one block across 15 minutes in Monday's 132-123 preseason win over the Hawks.

Jerome started at point guard and did a good job running Memphis' offense, leading the team with five assists while reaching double figures on only eight shots. He committed three turnovers but otherwise made good use of his limited playing time before sitting out the second half. Jerome should have an opportunity to handle significant playmaking responsibilities in Memphis' backcourt, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's the Grizzlies' starting point guard once the 2026-27 regular season begins.