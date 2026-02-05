Jerome amassed 28 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 win over Sacramento.

Jerome turned in another masterful performance, continuing to put up ridiculous numbers despite playing just 21 minutes. In three games since returning from injury, he has averaged 22.3 points, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers, flirting with first-round value in standard leagues. While he is clearly a must-roster player, managers could certainly consider moving him, given the Grizzlies should start to get healthy bodies back on the floor in the near future.