Jerome finished with 45 points (17-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 123-103 win over Utah.

Jerome wasn't messing around to kick off the 2026-27 campaign, reaching a new career high in scoring while simultaneously setting a franchise Opening Night scoring record. The 29-year-old ended the 2025-26 campaign by averaging a career-best 19.7 points in 15 regular-season games with the Grizzlies. While Jerome will have difficulty maintaining Wednesday's level of production throughout the rest of the 2026-27 campaign, there's reason to believe he is on the cusp of a career year.