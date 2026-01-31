Jerome (calf) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jerome is trending toward making his regular-season debut with the Grizzlies after suffering a high-grade right calf strain in the preseason. It wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction following the extended absence. The 28-year-old guard is coming off a career-best year with the Cavaliers in 2024-25, during which he averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 19.9 minutes per contest in 70 regular-season games (three starts).