Jerome (calf) will be further evaluated this weekend, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Jerome sustained a right calf injury during Friday's preseason matchup against the Heat and exited after logging just four minutes. The guard, who signed a three-year deal with the Grizzlies this offseason, will have his health closely monitored heading into the regular season given Ja Morant (ankle) is still ramping up and Scotty Pippen (toe) is sidelined for three months.