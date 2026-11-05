Jerome notched 23 points (10-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 107-103 loss to the Pacers.

Jerome tied for Memphis' scoring lead despite struggling from beyond the arc, making just two of 10 three-point attempts. His 20 field-goal attempts once again showed the prominent role he has on offense for the Grizzlies, although four turnovers diminished his fantasy production. Jerome's scoring opportunities provide meaningful upside, and he's enjoying an outstanding start to the season with averages of 27.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.