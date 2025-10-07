Jerome amassed 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 19 minutes in Monday's 128-112 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Jerome made his Grizzlies debut Monday, leading Memphis in scoring and tying the team high in assists. The 28-year-old point guard signed a three-year, $27.7 million deal with the club following a career-best year with the Cavaliers in 2024-25, during which he averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 19.9 minutes per game in 70 regular-season outings (three starts). He finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Payton Pritchard and Malik Beasley.