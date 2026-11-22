Jerome closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 104-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jerome returned to action after missing four straight games due to a hip injury. He immediately moved back into the starting lineup, providing ample production during his time on the floor. The fact that he was able to log 27 minutes right out of the gate should provide fantasy managers with a sense of reassurance, coming off what was a somewhat concerning injury. Barring any setbacks, expect to see him push to 30 minutes in the next week.