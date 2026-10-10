Jerome tallied 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound over 14 minutes during Friday's 104-100 preseason win over the Bulls.

All of Jerome's production came in the first half, with the veteran point guard sitting out for last two quarters. He was limited to just 15 regular-season games last year due to ankle and calf injuries, but now that Ja Morant is in Portland, Jerome figures to start alongside Cedric Coward in Memphis' backcourt, with Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer providing depth.