Jerome (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Jerome sat out Saturday's loss to Charlotte -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right calf injury management. However, he's set to return to action Monday. Over six March appearances, the 28-year-old guard has averaged 20.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest. His return to the lineup will likely push Walter Clayton back to the second unit.