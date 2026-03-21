Jerome (calf) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Charlotte.

Jerome was listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 28-year-old point guard has been dealing with the lingering effects of a calf injury that cost him the first half of the 2025-26 regular season. With Jerome on the sidelines, look for Javon Small and Cam Spencer to see more action. Jerome's next chance to play will come Monday at Atlanta.