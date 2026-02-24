This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Officially out
Jerome (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.
It was reported shortly before tipoff that Jerome wasn't expected to play Monday due to an illness, and the Grizzlies have since announced that he's been downgraded to out. Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer are candidates to start in Jerome's place.