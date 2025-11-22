The Grizzlies announced Saturday that Jerome is progressing well in his rehab from a high-grade right calf strain and is expected to make his season debut within 6-to-9 weeks.

Following a career-best season with the Cavaliers in 2024-25, Jerome signed a three-year, $27.66 million deal with the Grizzlies in the offseason and was expected to play a prominent role off the bench. The 28-year-old guard has yet to play after injuring his calf late in the preseason, and given the Grizzlies' latest update, Jerome's absence appears likely to extend into the new year. With Ja Morant (calf) likely out until at least early December and Javon Small (toe) and Scotty Pippen (toe) also far away from returns along with Jerome, the Grizzlies are likely to lean on Vince Williams, Cam Spencer and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as their primary options at point guard for the next several games.