Jerome (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Magic in Berlin.

On Sunday, Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo told Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints.com that he didn't anticipate having Jerome available for either of their upcoming games in Europe, so the veteran guard's absence looks like it will extended through at least this coming Sunday's rematch with the Magic in London. On a positive note, Jerome did make the trip with the Grizzlies to Germany, and Iisalo added that the 28-year-old has resumed on-court work. Jerome has been out all season while recovering from a high-grade right calf strain, but he looks like he could have a chance at making his Grizzlies debut at some point before the end of January.