Jerome racked up 28 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 111-108 win over Golden State.

The 28 points led all scorers on the night, as Jerome cooled off only slightly from his dazzling 45-point performance in the Grizzlies' opener. The 29-year-old point guard is taking on a much bigger role in his second season with Memphis now that Ja Morant is out of the picture, and so far he's seizing the opportunity. Jerome won't keep shooting 59.8 percent from the floor, but as long as he's attempting more than 20 shots a game, his fantasy value will skyrocket.