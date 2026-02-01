Jerome racked up 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 loss to Minnesota.

The journeyman guard led the Grizzlies in scoring in his debut for the team after missing the first 46 games of the season with a calf injury. Jerome had a breakout campaign in 2024-25 for Cleveland, and he'll get a look in the starting five for Memphis as long as Ja Morant (elbow) is sidelined -- and perhaps longer, if Morant gets shipped out at the trade deadline.