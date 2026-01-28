This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Practicing in G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Jerome (calf) practiced with the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.
This is another step in the right direction for Jerome. Based on previous comments from coach Tuomas Iisalo, a return towards the end of January could potentially be on the table for the veteran guard.