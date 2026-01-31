Jerome (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jerome continues to recover from a high-grade right calf strain that he suffered during the preseason, and he has a chance to make his Grizzlies debut Saturday. He appeared in 70 regular-season games (three starts) for the Cavaliers in 2024-25 and averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.1 steals over 19.9 minutes per game.