Jerome (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Jerome suffered a high-grade right calf strain during the preseason and isn't ready to return to game action. The Grizzlies have yet to provide a timetable for his return, so the 28-year-old guard can be considered week-to-week until the team provides another update on his recovery. With Jerome, Ja Morant (calf) and Javon Small (toe) all sidelined, Cam Spencer, Vince Williams, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jahmai Mashack are all candidates for increased playing time.