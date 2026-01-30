site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Ruled out for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Jerome (calf) will not play Friday against the Pelicans.
Jerome was previously listed as doubtful and recently practiced in the G League, so he's nearing a return for Memphis. His next chance to make his Grizzlies debut comes Saturday against Minnesota.
