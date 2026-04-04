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section: | slug: grizzlies-ty-jerome-ruled-out-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Ruled out for Sunday
Apr 4, 2026
at
7:09 pm ET
•
1 min read
Jerome (ankle) won't play Sunday in Milwaukee.
This will be Jerome's seventh straight game on the sidelines, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. After Sunday's match, the
Grizzlies will have just four games remaining on their schedule.
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