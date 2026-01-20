default-cbs-image
Jerome is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a right calf strain.

Jerome is not yet ready to make his season debut while rehabbing from a high-grade strain. Friday's tilt against the Pelicans marks the guard's next opportunity to play. Cam Spencer should have the backup spot at point guard all to himself behind Ja Morant for at least one more contest.

