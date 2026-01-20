Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jerome is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a right calf strain.
Jerome is not yet ready to make his season debut while rehabbing from a high-grade strain. Friday's tilt against the Pelicans marks the guard's next opportunity to play. Cam Spencer should have the backup spot at point guard all to himself behind Ja Morant for at least one more contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Out for Europe games•
-
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Out at least six more weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Remaining out vs. San Antonio•
-
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Sidelined for at least four weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Further evaluation looming•
-
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Won't return Friday•