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Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Ruled out Monday
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1 min read
Jerome (ankle) is out for Monday's game versus Cleveland.
A left ankle sprain is costing Jerome an eighth consecutive contest. Walter Clayton and Rayan Rupert should see plenty of reps at point guard Monday.
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