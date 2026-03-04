Jerome (thigh) ended with 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

After missing the last two games while recovering from a left thigh contusion, Jerome was back in the starting five but struggled to find his rhythm from the field. Since being cleared to make his season debut Jan. 31 after a lengthy recovery from a right calf strain, Jerome has yet to play in both ends of the three back-to-back sets that the Grizzlies have had. With that in mind, Jerome could be held out of action for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.