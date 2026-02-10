Jerome logged 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Monday's 114-113 loss to the Warriors.

Jerome continues to deliver solid production, despite being limited to 20 minutes per game. In five games since returning from injury, he has averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 20.1 minutes per game, good enough for top 30 value during that time. While he is a clear must-roster player, managers might want to consider entertaining offers, assuming Ja Morant and Walter Clayton are to come back into the rotation at some point in the near future.