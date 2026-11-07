Jerome totaled 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes in Friday's 128-97 loss to the Thunder.

This was Jerome's third straight 20-plus-point performance, and he scored efficiently, converting half his shots while drilling all five of his freebies. The 29-year-old point guard is having a breakout season, posting top-25 value behind averages of 26.6 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 triples and 0.9 steals per game on 50.3 percent shooting from the field and 88.2 percent at the line.