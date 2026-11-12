Jerome produced 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Jerome was limited to just four points on 2-for-8 shooting in the first half, but he flipped the script after halftime and secured his fifth straight 20-plus point performance. The MIP frontrunner has been churning out top-30 value on the season with averages of 26.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.6 triples per game on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 89.7 percent at the line.