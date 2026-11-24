Jerome tallied 29 points (10-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 117-111 win over Charlotte.

Jerome looked even better in his second contest back from a four-game layoff due to a hip injury, dropping a game-high 29 points in just 29 minutes of play. He drained a season-high seven triples, giving him three outings with five or more made three-pointers in 13 regular-season appearances. Jerome should continue to lead the Grizzlies' offense with rookie Cameron Boozer sidelined at least four weeks due to a sprained ankle.