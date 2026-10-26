Jerome posted 31 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 14-14 FT), four rebounds, six assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 123-112 win over the Kings.

Jerome continued his impressive start to the season, reaching the 30-point mark for the second time in three games. His perfect 14-for-14 performance at the free-throw line compensated for a difficult night from beyond the arc, while his six assists showed he's more than just a scoring threat out of the backcourt. He's had at least 25 points and five dimes in his first three outings of the season, and while he was widely seen as a breakout candidate for the 2026-27 campaign, these numbers are surpassing even the most optimistic expectations.