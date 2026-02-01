Jerome (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jerome will make his regular-season debut with the Grizzlies after suffering a high-grade right calf strain in the preseason. However, head coach Tuomas Iisalo said pregame that he will be on a "very strict minutes restriction," per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian. The 28-year-old guard is coming off a career-best year with the Cavaliers in 2024-25, during which he averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 19.9 minutes per game in 70 regular-season outings (three starts).