The Grizzlies announced Monday that Jerome (calf) will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Jerome has been diagnosed with a high-grade calf strain, which will delay the start of his season. The 28-year-old guard will likely be sidelined until at least mid-November. With Scotty Pippen (toe) also beginning the year injured, it looks like the backup point guard job will belong to either Javon Small or Cam Spencer early on.