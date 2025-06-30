Jerome agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old point guard will head to Memphis, where he's expected to back up Ja Morant (hip) in the 2025-26 campaign. Jerome had a breakout season in 2024-25, finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 19.9 minutes per contest in 70 regular-season appearances (three starts) with Cleveland.