site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-ty-jerome-starting-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Starting Wednesday
Feb 25, 2026
at
7:26 pm ET
•
1 min read
Jerome will start Wednesday versus the Warriors.
Jerome is back from a rest day and will replace Scotty Pippen in the first unit for Wednesday's game. Javon Small, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper with join Jerome in the starting lineup Wednesday.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Join the Conversation
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read