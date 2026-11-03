Jerome recorded 40 points (14-22 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 135-134 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Jerome looked sharp Monday following a one-game absence due to a back issue. He pieced together a spectacular shooting performance and has already reached the 40-point threshold twice in six games so far this season. However, his heroics weren't enough to lead his team to a comeback victory, resulting in the Grizzlies' first loss of the campaign.