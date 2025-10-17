Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Jerome will be ramped up in Friday's preseason game against the Heat, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Jerome is set to return to action after sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Hornets and will start at point guard, with Ja Morant (ankle) and Scotty Pippen (toe) unavailable. The 28-year-old is coming off a career-best year with Cleveland, during which he averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 19.9 minutes per game in 70 regular-season outings (three starts).