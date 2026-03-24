Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Tagged out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jerome is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left ankle sprain.
Jerome will continue his recent trend of sitting out every game or so as the team aims to keep him healthy, though this time he's being listed with a left ankle injury. Walter Clayton is a candidate to start at point guard in Jerome's place Wednesday.
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