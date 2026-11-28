Jerome logged 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists over 27 minutes during Friday's 114-109 victory over Minnesota.

Jerome attempted more shots than any other Memphis player despite logging just 27 minutes, though he wasn't particularly efficient. His offensive involvement is encouraging, and he seems to have secured a steady role as the alpha in a surprising Memphis team that's overachieving in the first month-plus of the regular season. Even though Cam Spencer and Javon Small combined for 35 points Friday, Jerome should remain the team's go-to scoring weapon in most games while also carrying a sizable load on the playmaking department. He's scored at least 17 points in every game since the beginning of November, averaging 23.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in that span.